Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Garage (PHOTOS)

Several fire companies responded to the home on the 1000 block of Wayside Road around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, May 4, for the fire in a detached garage with a tenable living area, the Wayside Fire Company said.

There was also an "exposure issue" to the main home.

"After an extensive overhaul due to the original fire load and unknown flammable liquids involved, the fire was ultimately marked under control by initial companies," the firefighters said.

The garage appeared to be completely destroyed, with little but a frame standing following the blaze.

The Tinton Falls Fire Marshal’s Office was notified. The cause was under investigation.

