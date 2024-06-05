Howell Mom Believed Slain By Son Was Longtime ShopRite Employee Turned Realtor

Loretta Parody, 61, died on Monday, June 3 and police arrested 25-year-old Robert Parody at the family's home on Porter Road just before 1:30 a.m. Investigators said Robert Parody entered his mother's bedroom and stabbed her in the chest while she was sleeping.

Loretta Parody was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Robert Parody was charged with first-degree murder and was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a detention hearing.

According to her obituary, Loretta Parody was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, before moving to Sayreville and then living in Howell for 26 years.

"Loretta worked at Shoprite in Old Bridge for many years before dedicating herself to being a stay-at-home mom, which was her greatest joy," the obituary said.

The woman nicknamed "Beanie" eventually became a real estate agent for Century 21 Solid Gold Realty in Brick Township and her Zillow profile said she had 10 years of experience as a sales associate.

"I have raised my family and I enjoy living at the Jersey Shore," Loretta Parody wrote on her profile. "Whether it be in renting, selling a home, or buying a house. I am a hard worker and will do my best to fulfill all your wishes in the most professional way possible."

Her obituary also said loved ones will remember her "for her kindness, loving nature, and infectious laugh."

"She was the heart and soul of her family and will be dearly missed," the obituary said.

A viewing will be held for Loretta Parody at O’Brien Funeral Home on Burnt Tavern Road in Brick Township from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Her funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about her killing should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.