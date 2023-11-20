Bruce Springsteen Stops By Freehold Diner Twice In One Weekend

That is Bruce Springsteen when it comes to trips to Roberto’s Freehold Grill.

The Freehold native stopped by the E. Main Street diner once on Friday, Nov. 17, and then once more on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Locals were thrilled to have The Boss, a Colts Neck resident, home for the holidays.

"Welcome home Bruce," one fan commented on the eatery's photo. "It’s great that you remember your home town and the folks that live there."

"I love that he remembers his roots," another added.

Springsteen is spotted in Freehold often, famously frequenting Jersey Freeze, where he once snapped a selfie with a realtor and another time pulled up with fellow New Jersey resident Jon Bon Jovi.

