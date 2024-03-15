Brick Driver, 54, Killed In Wall Township Parkway Crash

Joseph Pace, of Brick township, was heading south in a Hyundai when he rear-ended a Jeep SUV in Wall Township near milepost 100.3 just after 3:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

After the impact, the Hyundai continued south, running off the road, hitting two sign supports, down an embankment and through a fence. As a result of the crash, Pace was killed.

The accident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

