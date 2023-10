Morgan Wilcock, 29, of Aberdeen, was hit at 8:05 a.m. near the crossing at Cliffwood Avenue, northwest of the Aberdeen-Matawan train station, NJ Transit said.

The train that hit Wilcock left Bay Head at 6:53 a.m. and was due at New York Penn Station at 9:05 a.m. Service was suspended between South Amboy and Long Branch until 9:50 a.m.

There were 200 people onboard.

