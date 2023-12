The ticket from the Tuesday, Dec. 26 drawing was sold at QuickChek on Route 1 South in Avenel, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 08, 10, 22, 58, and 64. The Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $92 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Dec. 29.

