The prize was worth $10,000.

That ticket was sold at Speedway #3433, 1021 Route 9 South, Woodbridge, in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 14, drawing were: 18, 39, 42, 57, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

