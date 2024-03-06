Tax Advisor Failed To Pay His Own Taxes In Middlesex County: Prosecutor

He also failed to file one of his own tax returns, they said.

Jerry R. Jones, 82, of Monroe had a five-year state prison sentenced suspended on Friday, March 1 assuming he follows the court's order, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Chief Griffin M. Banos of the Monroe Township Police Department, and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Division of Taxation’s Office of Criminal Investigation.

Jones agreed to pay the New Jersey Treasury in connection with tax money he owes, they said.

Jones also agreed not to file tax returns for anyone but himself or provide financial or accounting planning or advice for any other individuals, they said.

In the summer of 2021, authorities reportedly received numerous reports of the filing of scores of questionable personal income tax returns on behalf of residents in Middlesex County.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Jones "filed hundreds of income tax returns that were fraudulent and often claimed deductions, business expenses or exemptions to which the taxpayer was not entitled to claim," authorities said.

These fraudulent filings frequently resulted in refunds or underpayment of income tax, they said.

The investigation into Jones’ tax preparation business resulted in the return of an initial indictment by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on August 16, 2022, which charged Jones with possessing false government documents, specifically fraudulent birth certificates and a stamp for the United States Internal Revenue Service, they said.

These items were recovered during a warranted search of his residence, they said.

Additional investigation revealed Jones failed to file a tax return on his own behalf for the income from the preparation and filing of other individuals’ tax returns. Jones pleaded guilty to failure to file a tax return.

Any individuals who used the tax-related services of Jones are advised to re-examine their prior tax returns for any potential irregularities.

Those who need further assistance may contact Detective Marcus Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4274.

