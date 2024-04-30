Luis Alberto Serrano Diaz has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death on Sunday, April 28, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Lawrence Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department said.

At approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Smith Street and Maple Street in Perth Amboy for a stabbing.

Police found Jason Torres, of Perth Amboy, who had multiple stab wounds and had collapsed on the sidewalk, they said. Torres was taken to Hackensack Merdian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

An investigation led by Detective Jose Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined at the inception of the investigation, that this was not a random act of violence, they said.

They said the men knew each other, without elaborating.

Diaz is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a detention hearing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477.

