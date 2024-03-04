Seen HIM? Mother Reports Man With Autism Missing In Central Jersey: Police

Aaron Bronfenbrener left his home near Buckelew Avenue in Monroe Township around 7 a.m. Saturday, March 2, police said.

"We have no idea about his whereabouts," Monroe Police Lt. Sergeis Jangols said on Monday morning, March 4. "We're working with the prosecutor's office."

Bronfenbrener, who was described as high-functioning, was possibly wearing a brown jacket, black pants and black shoes, police said. He is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

His mother called police when she discovered he was gone, Jangols said. Police don't know which way he went, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Township police at 732-521-0222.

