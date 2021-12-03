Contact Us
Services Set For Woodbridge High School Teacher, Matawan Football Coach, 45, Who Died Suddenly

Jon Craig
Jeffrey Grimm
Jeffrey Grimm Photo Credit: Provided by Family

Visiting hours and a funeral service are set for Monday for a beloved teacher and assistant football coach who died suddenly Wednesday at Woodbridge High School.

Longtime business teacher Jeffrey Grimm, 45, was found by other staff who called 9-1-1 from the high school. 

Grimm, of Union, also served as offensive line football coach for Matawan Regional High School. 

A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave in Union. A funeral service will follow from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Grimm was born on Oct. 22, 1976.

It appears he passed from natural causes, and police have not labeled his death as suspicious.

