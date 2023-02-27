Perth Amboy HS Students Walk Out Citing Recent Stabbing At Middle School

Perth Amboy High School students staged a brief walkout and protest five days after an 11-year-old student was seriously hurt in a stabbing at a nearby middle school.

Students had returned to class as of 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, a school official said.

The students were protesting what the Federation of Teachers union calls the worst working conditions in 25 years.

Another protest was planned for later Monday outside City Hall in Perth Amboy.

The stabbing suspect — a sixth grader — was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 22, after an investigation by the City of Perth Amboy Police Special Victims Bureau, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

The stabbing took place a few blocks from Samuel E. Shull Middle School near one of the boys’ homes and originated with a dispute earlier in the day, officials said.

