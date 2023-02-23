Fifth-Grade Student Stabbed Near Perth Amboy Middle School, 11-Year-Old Suspect Charged

A fifth-grade student was seriously hurt after being stabbed by another 11-year-old boy during a fight in Perth Amboy on Wednesday, officials said.

The 11-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night after an investigation by the City of Perth Amboy Police Special Victims Bureau, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

The stabbing took place a few blocks from Samuel E. Shull Middle School near one of the boys’ homes and originated with a dispute earlier in the day, officials said.

The stabbing occurred at 2:37 p.m. shortly after dismissal on Johnstone Street between Sutton Street and Ridgeley Street, officials said. A household knife was used in the attack, they said.

The defendant was charged with juvenile delinquency for crimes that, if committed by an adult, would be attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the statement said.

The defendant is currently housed at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Based on the police investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident as the defendant acted alone.

The president of the school district teacher’s union said the stabbing is indicative of how bad conditions have gotten in Perth Amboy School District.

Perth Amboy Federation President Patricia Paradiso.told Daily Voice that school working conditions are the worst they've been in her 25 years with the school district.

If anyone has video footage and information to help in the ongoing investigation, please contact Perth Amboy Detective Omar Rivera at (732) 324-3868.

