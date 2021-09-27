Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-Central Jersey Sheriff's Officer Indicted For Recording Sex Assaults Of Unconscious Women
Central Jersey Teacher Fakes Medical Condition To Get Out Of Wearing Mask, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Lynn Crest School #22
Lynn Crest School #22 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Central Jersey teacher faked a medical condition so that she would be exempt from wearing a face mask, authorities announced Monday.

Gayle Hadley, 53, of Toms River, was the center of an investigation following concerns raised by the Woodbridge school district, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Hadley on Sept. 8 submitted a forged doctor’s letter to the district in which she claimed a fictitious medical exemption from the district’s mask policy, Ciccone said alongside local police.

The district website shows Hadley is a gym teacher at Lynn Crest School #22.

She was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree uttering and one count of fourth- degree falsifying medical records, authorities said.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kondracki at (732)643-7700.

