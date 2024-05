Raul Montoya-Chavez, of Edison, was hit in the southbound center lane of Route 1 at about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 as he tried to cross at Plainfield Avenue, Edison police said.

Montoya-Chavez died of his injuries at an area hospital, police said.

The 61-year-old Rahway man driving the SUV had a green light and is not expected to be charged, police said.

