Woman Sexually Assaulted By Armed Man In D&R Canal State Park, Authorities Say

A woman was sexually assaulted by a weapon-wielding man on a walking path in the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on Tuesday, authorities said.

The woman was walking on a path adjacent to the canal when she was approached by the man between 4:30 and 5 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said alongside local police.

The man apparently took the woman to a different location on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” or 5’6” tall, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark baseball cap.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732)329-4646. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com.

