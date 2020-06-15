Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: GRUESOME: NJ Woman Slain, Dumped In Creek, Young Daughter, BF In Custody
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim With Multiple Gunshot Wounds Dropped At Edison Hospital

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jfk Medical Center in Edison
Jfk Medical Center in Edison Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot several times then dropped at a Middlesex County hospital with critical injuries.

The victim was dropped at JFK Medical Center in Edison around 4:15 p.m. Friday and subsequently transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The location of the shooting was not released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Sorber of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.