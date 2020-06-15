Victim With Multiple Gunshot Wounds Dropped At Edison Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot several times then dropped at a Middlesex County hospital with critical injuries.

The victim was dropped at JFK Medical Center in Edison around 4:15 p.m. Friday and subsequently transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The location of the shooting was not released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Sorber of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

