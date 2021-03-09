Contact Us
Middlesex NJ Daily Voice
Victim ID'd In Central Jersey Shooting

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Piscataway Police
Piscataway Police Photo Credit: Piscataway Police

Authorities have released the name of a 22-year-old victim who was fatally shot in Central Jersey. 

Alphonso Brown of North Brunswick sustained apparent gunshot wounds in the shooting at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in Piscataway, authorities said..

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier. 

The shooting occurred nearWashington Avenue and West Fifth Street 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective TJ Patel of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 3927.

