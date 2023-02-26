Urgent Care Doctor Sexually Assaults Patient In Perth Amboy: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old urgent care doctor from Central Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a patient in his car, authorities announced.

Gurvindra Johal, of Colonia, touched the patient inappropriately while she was were in his care at Amboy Urgent Care on Cornell Street in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Johal serves as the director of medicine at the Medicenter of Edison, its website shows. The physician's LinkedIn shows he is a board certified doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Johal was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

