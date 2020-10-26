Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union County Man, 26, Charged in Central Jersey Bar & Grill Shooting

Jon Craig
Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill & Lounge
Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill & Lounge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old man from Union County has been arrested in connection with a shooting in South River last week, authorities said on Monday.

Bryant King, 26, of Plainfield was charged on Saturday with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a handgun without a permit, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan.

King was charged after an investigation of the Oct. 21 non-fatal shooting by South River Patrolman Bernard Mackiel and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators  identified Bryant King "as one of the shooters involved in a non-fatal shooting" near the Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill & Lounge on Old Bridge Turnpike, according to Ciccone and Tinitigan.

No other details have been released. 

King was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active,

Anyone with information is urged to call Patrolman Mackiel at 732 254-9002 ext. 106 or Detective Morris at 732-745-3927.

