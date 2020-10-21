Central Jersey Bar & Grill Shooting Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Middlesex County.

South River police were called at about 2 a.m. about shots fired near Kilimanjaro Bar, Grill & Lounge on Old Bridge Turnpike, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan.

No was was hurt, they said. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call South River Patrolman Bernard Mackiel at 732-254-9002 ext. 106 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

