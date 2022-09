A tractor-trailer overturned causing the partial closure of Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Milltown Road and North Main Street in North Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Two right lanes of three northbound lanes were closed, the DOT said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.