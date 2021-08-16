Teen Struck, Killed In Route 35 Hit-Run

A 15-year-old was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Route 35.

The crash occurred near South Pine Avenue around 3:45 a.m., the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Sayreville Police Department said.

The victim's name was not released.

Authorities believe a Honda Accord was involved in the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sayreville Police Officer Tom Calise at 732-727-4444 or Prosecutor’s Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.