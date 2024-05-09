Firefighters and police were dispatched to the scene at Route 27 near Reler Lane, where a southbound vehicle struck a tree just after 8:05 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Police offices, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Due to the extent of the injuries sustained, the victim was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

A section of Route 27 was closed for approximately four hours.

The factors that contributed to the crash remain under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at 732-873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.

