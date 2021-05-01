South Brunswick Driver, 34, Falls Asleep, Hits Utility Pole

A 34-year-old motorist fell asleep while driving in Middlesex County and struck a utility pole before veering off the road, authorities said.

The driver from Hillsborough was westbound on Dey Road about 9 a.m. when her 2021 vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane as the Tesla approached a curve, police said.

The car struck a pole on the shoulder, ripping off the right front tire before coming to rest in a cornfield. The driver was not hurt but her Tesla was wrecked.

Police were not sure if the Tesla was in auto-pilot mode when the crash occurred about a half-mile from Route 130.

