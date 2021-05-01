Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Brunswick Driver, 34, Falls Asleep, Hits Utility Pole

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The driver of a Tesla, left, fell asleep and ran off the road in South Brunswick.
The driver of a Tesla, left, fell asleep and ran off the road in South Brunswick. Photo Credit: Facebook/ South Brunswick police

A 34-year-old motorist fell asleep while driving in Middlesex County and struck a utility pole before veering off the road, authorities said.

The driver from Hillsborough was westbound on Dey Road about 9 a.m. when her 2021 vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane as the Tesla approached a curve, police said.

The car struck a pole on the shoulder, ripping off the right front tire before coming to rest in a cornfield. The driver was not hurt but her Tesla was wrecked.

Police were not sure if the Tesla was in auto-pilot mode when the crash occurred about a half-mile from Route 130.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.