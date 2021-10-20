Serious Central Jersey Crash, Possibly Fatal, Reported On Route 33

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Route 33 at Bentley Road in Monroe Township, according o initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the crash may have resulted in a fatality.

Route 33 westbound was closed down for a police investigation, reports said.

A state Department of Transportation team was reported at the scene.

This is a developing news story.

