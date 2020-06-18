Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Man Suspected Of Passing Fake Money At Old Bridge Market

Jon Craig
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Old Bridge Township PD

The man pictured above is suspected of passing a fake $50 bill at Saturday's Old Bridge farmer's market, authorities said.

The suspect walked into the market, grabbed an $8 plant and paid with a counterfeit $50 bill, Old Bridge police said in a statement. 

He was swearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, white sneakers, a black and gray hat with an "X" type logo and a surgical mask, police said. 

He has tattoos on both arms and hands, they said.

If you know who he is, you are urged to contact Detective Curt Halas at 732-721-5600 x3202 or chalas@oldbridge.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

