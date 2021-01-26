SEEN ANYTHING? Central Jersey Police Investigate Attempted Armed Abduction

Police in Middlesex County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who approached a woman with a handgun as she walked in New Brunswick overnight.

The attempted abduction occurred about midnight on Easton Avenue near Wycoff Street, New Brunswick police said.

The woman told police a red, four-door pickup pulled up next to her and the driver pointed a handgun while demanding that she get into his truck, according to police.

The woman ran away safely.

The pickup truck drove on Easton Avenue toward Somerset Street, police said.

The vehicle is a newer pickup, possibly a Honda Ridgeline, police said. The woman told police the driver was in his 30s or early 40s.

Anyone with information is urged to call police Detective Keith Walcott at 732-745-5217.

Anyone who believes they have spotted the truck is asked to call 911 or the police department at 732-745-5200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.