Prosecutor: Edison Shooter, 29, Slammed With 48 Years In Prison

Jon Craig
Christopher “C-Dub” Thompson
Christopher “C-Dub” Thompson Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A 29-year-old man from Middlesex County is looking at spending his next 48 years in state prison, authorities said.

Christopher “C-Dub” Thompson of Edison was sentenced on Thursday for fatally shooting a 23-year-old man from New Brunswick in October 2018, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Thompson was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck for the murder of Larenz O’Garro. 

In a separate case, Thompson was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for possessing a handgun after a prior conviction. In total, Thompson will have to serve 41 years and eight months of his 48-year sentence before he is eligible for parole, Ciccone said.

Thompson also was sentenced to an additional eight years in prison, to be served concurrently, for the attempted murder of a second man, as well as several weapons charges.

He was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service in Georgia, the prosecutor said.

