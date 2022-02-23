Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Search For 'Dangerous' Central Jersey Shooting Suspect

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Highland Park police
Highland Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Highland Park PD

Police seek the public's help locating a fugitive in a shooting in Middlesex County.

The suspect fled police during an arrest early Wednesday, Feb. 23 near Magnolia Street and South 2nd Avenue, Highland Park police said. 

Wanted is Jakil Bryant of Highland Park. Bryant was described as a black male, approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket/sweatshirt.

An investigation revealed that Bryant allegedly fired a handgun at a family member with children present while inside an apartment in the Borough of Highland Park on Feb. 15 at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Do not attempt to apprehend or approach. If you have information on Bryant’s whereabouts or have information that would aid police, you are urged to call the Highland Park Police Department. All information will remain confidential. 732-572-3800 or call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.