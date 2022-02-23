Police Search For 'Dangerous' Central Jersey Shooting Suspect

Police seek the public's help locating a fugitive in a shooting in Middlesex County.

The suspect fled police during an arrest early Wednesday, Feb. 23 near Magnolia Street and South 2nd Avenue, Highland Park police said.

Wanted is Jakil Bryant of Highland Park. Bryant was described as a black male, approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket/sweatshirt.

An investigation revealed that Bryant allegedly fired a handgun at a family member with children present while inside an apartment in the Borough of Highland Park on Feb. 15 at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Do not attempt to apprehend or approach. If you have information on Bryant’s whereabouts or have information that would aid police, you are urged to call the Highland Park Police Department. All information will remain confidential. 732-572-3800 or call 911.

