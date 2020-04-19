Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice
Police: Middlesex County Woman Beats Rival In Street, Charge With Violating NJ COVID-19 Order
Police: Middlesex County Woman Beats Rival In Street, Charge With Violating NJ COVID-19 Order

Jerry DeMarco
Hazlet police
Hazlet police Photo Credit: Hazlet PD

A Middlesex County resident dragged another woman dating the same man out of her house and began beating her in the street before police came to the victim's rescue, authorities said.

Hazlet police arrested Katie Orszulski, 29, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge, after she broke into the victim's home and assaulted her, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Orszulski was charged with burglary, assault, criminal mischief and violating Gov. Phil Murphy's coronavirus orders.

