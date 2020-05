Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Piscataway.

Officers and EMS responded to reports of shots near 382 Rushmore Ave. at about 9:15 p.m., Piscataway police said in a statement.

Police found a person suffering a bullet wound. EMS transported the victim to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, police said.

Several suspects fled the scene, they said.

