Pedestrian Struck Outside Of Central NJ Firehouse Dies

The pedestrian struck by a car earlier this month in Middlesex County has died, authorities said.

Keith Butterfield, 66, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick on Monday evening.

At 8:11 a.m. on Nov. 8, South Brunswick police responded to a pedestrian struck on New Road near the Kendall Park Fire House.

Patrol officers found Butterfield injured on the roadway, along with a 2019 Toyota pickup truck and its 76-year-old driver, a Princeton Junction man.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he has listed in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the driver said he had been traveling eastbound on New Road when he struck the pedestrian, who he stated was in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The driver also stated that he was experiencing a significant sun glare at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver's name has not been released. No summonses have been issued.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is urged to call South Brunswick Traffic Safety Bureau PFC Jesse Blake at 732-329-4646.

