Pedestrian Killed By Amtrak Train In New Brunswick

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
NTSB officials on the scene of an earlier Amtrak train crash.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Wednesday night in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The victim's name and age have not been released. It is not clear why they were on the tracks.

Amtrak Train No. 134 was headed to New York City from Washington when it struck the person about 6:25 p.m. in New Brunswick, Jason C. Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman, said.

The 68 passengers and four crew members on the Amtrak train were not hurt, and the train was delayed by more than three hours, Abrams said.

The fatality resulted in delays to five other Amtrak trains, he said. New Brunswick was not a scheduled stop for the Amtrak train.

Northeast Corridor Rail commuter service also was temporarily suspended between Trenton and Rahway, with up to 45-minute delays, according to NJ Transit.

For more details on railway safety, Abrams publicized these two web sites: 

Amtrak Police also have a safety campaign called StayOffTheTracks.org

