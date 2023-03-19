Contact Us
Passaic County Driver Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 62-year-old Passaic County man was killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike Saturday, March 18, authorities said.

Scott Locicero was heading north on the outer roadway in a Chevrolet Silverado, when he struck the left guardrail, traveled across the lanes, and struck the right concrete barrier around 7:05 p.m. in Milltown, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Locicero died as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

