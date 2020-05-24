One Dead In 3-Car North Brunswick Crash

One person died in a three-car crash early Sunday morning in North Brunswick, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 1 near Walmart, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and North Brunswick Police Department Director Kenneth P. McCormick said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately being released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Brunswick Patrolman Jason Zier at (732) 247-0922, or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

