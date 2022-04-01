Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: $1M In Medical Equipment Stolen, Resold By Stryker Employee: NJ Authorities
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Multiple-Injury Crash Reported On Route 130 Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A multiple injury crash was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 on Route 130 at Ridge Road in South Brunswick, initial reports said.

The route was closed for several hours during an investigation, South Brunswick police said.

Police and EMS crews from South Brunswick, Monroe and North Brunswick responded.

At least one crash victim had to be airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.