Multiple-Injury Crash Reported On Route 130 Central Jersey

A multiple injury crash was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 on Route 130 at Ridge Road in South Brunswick, initial reports said.

The route was closed for several hours during an investigation, South Brunswick police said.

Police and EMS crews from South Brunswick, Monroe and North Brunswick responded.

At least one crash victim had to be airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, reports said.

