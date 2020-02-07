Monroe PD: Driver, 72, Who Struck NJ DOT Lawnmower Dies

A 72-year-old man from Monroe Township was killed Wednesday after his car left the roadway and struck a tractor mowing in the median, authorities said.

Marc A. Mandelkorn was driving west on Route 33 near its intersection with Bentley Road in Monroe when the collision occurred about 1:15 p.m., Monroe police said in a statement. His vehicle crossed into the median, leaving the roadway for an undetermined reason, police said.

Mandelkorn's 2019 Hyundai Tucson then struck a New Jersey State Department of Transportation tractor that was mowing the grass, crossed over the eastbound lane of Route 33, ending up on the shoulder of Route 33 east, police said.

The driver was unconscious and he was treated by EMS at the scene, according to initial reports. Mandelkorn was taken to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release the condition of the person mowing the lawn.

This crash is under investigation by Sgt. Anthony Trohalides and Officer Daniel Mosakowski of the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Division. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call 732-521-0222, ext 126.

