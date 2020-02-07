Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: PSE&G Workers Burned In Teaneck Gas Flash Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Monroe PD: Driver, 72, Who Struck NJ DOT Lawnmower Dies

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monroe police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that killed a 72-year-old driver along Route 33 near its intersection with Bentley Road.
Monroe police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that killed a 72-year-old driver along Route 33 near its intersection with Bentley Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 72-year-old man from Monroe Township was killed Wednesday after his car left the roadway and struck a tractor mowing in the median, authorities said.

Marc A. Mandelkorn was driving west on Route 33 near its intersection with Bentley Road in Monroe when the collision occurred about 1:15 p.m., Monroe police said in a statement. His vehicle crossed into the median, leaving the roadway for an undetermined reason, police said.

Mandelkorn's 2019 Hyundai Tucson then struck a New Jersey State Department of Transportation tractor that was mowing the grass, crossed over the eastbound lane of Route 33, ending up on the shoulder of Route 33 east, police said.

The driver was unconscious and he was treated by EMS at the scene, according to initial reports. Mandelkorn was taken to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release the condition of the person mowing the lawn.

This crash is under investigation by Sgt. Anthony Trohalides and Officer Daniel Mosakowski of the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Division. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call 732-521-0222, ext 126.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.