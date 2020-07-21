Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Edison Man Found Dead On Staten Island Beach

Cecilia Levine
The body of Edison's Jagadeesh Koppanati was found on Cedar Grove Beach in Staten Island, authorities said.
The body of Edison's Jagadeesh Koppanati was found on Cedar Grove Beach in Staten Island, authorities said. Photo Credit: nycgovparks.org/GoFundMe

An Edison man whose roommate said he disappeared was found dead 12 hours later on a  State Island beach, authorities said.

A passerby saw Jagadeesh Koppanati's body on the shoreline of Cedar Grove Beach in the New Dorp area of Staten Island’s East Shore around 6 a.m., Saturday, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

The 27-year-old didn't specify where he was going when he left their house wearing a mask and gloves Friday night, his roommate told The Advance/SILive.com, speculating he may have been going to a party.

The roommate -- whose name was not published -- asked Koppanati lightheartedly if he was going to see a girl. He replied, "No, brother."

The roommate began conducting his own investigation, which turned up a receipt for an Uber ride Friday to a Colony Avenue address, in Midland Beach -- a few blocks from the shoreline and only a couple miles from where Koppanati's body was found.

Autopsy results were pending as of Monday, as the investigation into Koppanati's death continued.

More than $32,000 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for the 27-year-old's family, which remembered Koppanati as "a warmhearted friend, a loyal son ,and a very adored brother."

Koppanati moved from India to the U.S., earning a master’s degree in Fremont, California. He later got a job a consultant software engineer in New Jersey. His family remains in India, his roommate said.

