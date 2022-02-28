Contact Us
MISSING: Central Jersey Man, 23, Gone Since Friday

Jon Craig
Derek Boateng
Derek Boateng Photo Credit: Old Bridge PD

A man from Central Jersey has been missing since Friday, Feb. 25, authorities said.

Derek Boateng, 23, was reported missing on Sunday, Old Bridge police said.

Boateng didn’t have his cell phone and he does not drive. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and frequents Sayreville and Perth Amboy, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Old Bridge Det. Addie Spinola at 732-721-5600 X3181 or the police department’s switchboard at 732-721-4000.

