Man Critically Injured In Daytime Shooting In Central Jersey

A man was critically injured in a daylight shooting in New Brunswick, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11:08 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police responded to Delavan Street and Joyce Kilmer Avenue on the shooting report. They found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Alex Flores of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732- 745-5200 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.