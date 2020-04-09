KNOW ANYTHING? Two Hospitalized In Central Jersey Shooting, One Critical

Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in Central Jersey.

The New Brunswick men, ages 27 and 31, were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One was in critical condition and the other was reported as "stable" late Thursday afternoon, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

New Brunswick Police responded to Lee Avenue and Seaman Street at 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday and found two men who had been shot, one with life-threatening injuries, they said.

The investigation is active.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Brunswick Detective Victor Delgado at 732-745-5200 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

