KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Seek SUV Driver In Crash That Killed Ewing Mom

Authorities are seeking the driver of a dark-colored Ford SUV involved in a crash that killed a 23-year-old Ewing mom.

The 2017 to 1029 Ford Escape was last seen turning into the parking lot of 865 Lower Ferry Road -- just after the crash outside of 860 Lower Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m., June 4, Ewing police said.

Firefighters extricated Gabriella Nordgren and her 5-year-old passenger -- who had non life-threatening injuries -- after her car crossed into oncoming traffic on Lower Ferry Road and struck an approaching vehicle, police said.

Both were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Nordgren later died of her injuries.

A family friend said that Nordgren is survived by two girls, ages 5 and 3. Her extended family is collecting money for funeral and medical expenses via zelle, a cashapp and by mail care of Jennifer Ruiz , 12 Victor Ave., Hamilton NJ 08609.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Julia Caldwell at 609-882-1313 ext. 5682, Officer Robert Birchenough at ext. 5569, or the Confidential Police Tip Line 609-882-7530 with any information.

