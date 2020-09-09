Jersey Shore Man, 18, Gets Three Years Prison For Hit-Run Death Of Morris County Utility Worker

An 18-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to three years in state prison for the hit-and-run crash that killed a Morris County utility worker in Metuchen, authorities said,

Paddy Flynn of Toms River pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without a license and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that killed Michael Bergamasco, 51, of Whippany, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Flynn was sentenced on Tuesday by New Brunswick Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Paone under a plea agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams, the prosecutor said.

Flynn was driving a white Ford F 250 pickup truck when he struck Bergamasco in a crosswalk at the intersection of Middlesex and Grove avenues, then fled the scene on March 2 at 9:01 a.m., the prosecutor said.

Bergamasco was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash, Ciccone said.

Metuchen police released a photo of a suspect's pickup truck on the day of the crash.

Flynn -- who originally told police he had witnessed the fatal accident -- was arrested and charged after an investigation by Sgt. Robert Belluscio of the Metuchen Police Department and Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

