ID Released For Old Bridge Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Route 9

Jon Craig
Karine Quick
Karine Quick Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities on Monday identified a pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Route 9 in Old Bridge last week as a 38-year-old local resident.

Karine Quick, 38, of Old Bridge was struck by a northbound vehicle near the Ticetown Road overpass around 11 a.m. on April 27, Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, he said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to call Old Bridge Patrolman Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600 or Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328 .

