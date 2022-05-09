Contact Us
Gunshot Victim Found In Piscataway Car Dies: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Piscataway Police
Piscataway Police Photo Credit: Piscataway Police

A man found with gunshot wounds inside of his car has died, authorities in Middlesex County said.

The unidentified male was found inside a car near Aspen Court in Piscataway around 4 a.m. Labor Day, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Kenneth Buco of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 X 2342 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4335.

