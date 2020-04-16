Girl Seized In COVID-19 Bias Attack On Asian Middlesex County Woman

An underage teen punched an Asian woman in the head after she and others surrounded the victim in Edison shouting coronavirus-related racial slurs, authorities said.

The girl was detained on Tuesday in connection with the incident from 10 days earlier, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday.

Police issued delinquency complaints charging her with bias intimidation, rioting, simple assault and disorderly conduct, as well as with violating state coronavirus emergency orders, the attorney general said.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Edison police were continuing an investigation to determine whether additional complaints were warranted, he said.

