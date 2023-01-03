Contact Us
Girl, 17, Killed After Flipping Car, Striking Pole In Piscataway: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Piscataway police
Piscataway police Photo Credit: Piscataway Police

A 17-year-old girl from Piscataway was killed after her car overturned, striking a pole, authorities said.

The unnamed girl's vehicle overturned and struck a pole on South Randolphville Road near Centennial Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Captain Warren Morrison of the Piscataway Police Department said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call William Kloos of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562- 2309 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

