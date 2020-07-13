Ex-Rutgers Cancer Surgeon Admits To Theft, Sentenced To Jail

A former Rutgers professor and director at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey was sentenced to 300 days in jail, according to news reports. He was accused of filming women in a workplace bathroom and faced more than 100 invasion of privacy charges, court records show

James Goydos, 60, of East Brunswick pleaded guilty in December to six: burglary charges, in addition to impersonation, official misconduct, possession of an assault weapon and computer theft. He also was also sentenced to four years of probation, during a court hearing on July 7, according to Patch.

Goydos, of East Brunswick, recorded at least 26 women partially nude in a workplace bathroom. A Rutgers official previously said none of them were patients. He also broke into his coworkers’ offices to commit identity theft, authorities said.

Goydos was fired from job as a melanoma specialist at Rutgers shortly after his arrest. He was making $437,500 a year, NJ Advance Media reported.

Goydos is banned from holding another public job. He also agreed to not seek or accept any jobs at Rutgers or any RWJBarnabas hospitals in New Jersey, according to his plea agreement. He also cannot contact any of his victims.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of up to a year in county jail and up to four years of probation. Goydos was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael Toto in Middlesex County, court records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.