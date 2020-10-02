Edison Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal New Brunswick DWI Crash

A 21-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash, authorities said.

A 32-year-old driver from Upper Freehold Township was killed in the three-car collision late Thursday on Route 1 South in New Brunswick. It marked the second fatal crash in 27 hours in that city.

Arsalan Gul, 21, of Edison, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree hindering apprehension and driving while Intoxicated, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

At about 11:30 p.m,, New Brunswick police responded to the three-car crash.

An investigation by New Brunswick Police Officer Peter Maroon and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Gul, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic causing it to strike a Lexus SUV in the adjacent lane, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Brian O’Donnell, 32, of the Robinsville section of Upper Freehold, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, they said.

The name and condition of the driver of the Lexus SUV was not released.

Police determined Gul was driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled dangerous substance, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Gul is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Maroon at 732-745-5005 or Detective Berman at 732-745-4328.

On Wednesday night, David Wojcik, 55, of Warren Township in Somerset County was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in New Brunswick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.