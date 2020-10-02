Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Edison Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal New Brunswick DWI Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash, authorities said.

A 32-year-old driver from Upper Freehold Township was killed in the three-car collision late Thursday on Route 1 South in New Brunswick. It marked the second fatal crash in 27 hours in that city. 

Arsalan Gul, 21, of Edison, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree hindering apprehension and driving while Intoxicated, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

At about 11:30 p.m,, New Brunswick police responded to the three-car crash.

An investigation by New Brunswick Police Officer Peter Maroon and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Gul, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic causing it to strike a Lexus SUV in the adjacent lane, authorities said. 

The driver of the Honda Civic, Brian O’Donnell, 32, of the Robinsville section of Upper Freehold, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, they said.

The name and condition of the driver of the Lexus SUV was not released. 

Police determined Gul was driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled dangerous substance, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Gul is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Maroon at 732-745-5005 or Detective Berman at 732-745-4328

On Wednesday night, David Wojcik, 55, of Warren Township in Somerset County was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in New Brunswick. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.